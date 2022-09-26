Zimbabwean author Munashe Kaseke is a pharmacist by day, writer by night. Her love for writing led her to the San Francisco Writer’s Workshop, and the stories she writes have a theme- they are all about African women protagonists and their stories navigating living with feet in two worlds. From visas and immigration, to marriage, to returning home to a country that’s unfamiliar after years of being gone- her stories tell not only the stereotypical immigrant story of strife and hardship, but also those of success and love and everything in between. Her latest book of short stories is called "Send her Back." Hana spoke with Munashe Kaseke, and first asked her to read from one of her stories.