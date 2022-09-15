Will they stay or will they go? The A's new stadium is far from certain

The City of Oakland and their baseball team the A’s are trying to clinch an agreement to build a new stadium at Howard Terminal that would fit 35,000 fans. But opposition to the proposed new stadium remains. If these challenges are not resolved in the next few months, the ballclub could leave Oakland after more than a half-century in the Bay Area. KALW’s Sunni Khalid spoke with Stanford economics Professor Emeritus Roger Noll about the proposal’s uncertain future.