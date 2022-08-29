© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

SF Mime Troupe musical questions if we should go 'Back to the Way Things Were' pre-Covid-19

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published August 29, 2022 at 4:06 PM PDT
David Allen Studio
SF Mime Troupe director and actress Velina Brown
I hope what you take away from the play is you appreciate how you feel and understand how other people feel too.
Velina Brown

Do you ever miss the days before COVID? Or are you getting used to our new normal? In the satire musical “Back to the Way Things Were” characters are struggling with the new era. Some want to see the world improved when it comes to issues like climate change, work culture and social justice. Other characters think things were fine pre-COVID.

SF Mime Troupe don’t do what we traditionally know as miming. When naming the troupe 63 years ago, the founder referred to the classical definition of mime, which is the exaggeration of daily life in story and song."

“Back to the Way Things Were” runs until Sept. 5th.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
