SF Mime Troupe musical questions if we should go 'Back to the Way Things Were' pre-Covid-19

I hope what you take away from the play is you appreciate how you feel and understand how other people feel too. Velina Brown

Do you ever miss the days before COVID? Or are you getting used to our new normal? In the satire musical “Back to the Way Things Were” characters are struggling with the new era. Some want to see the world improved when it comes to issues like climate change, work culture and social justice. Other characters think things were fine pre-COVID.

SF Mime Troupe don’t do what we traditionally know as miming. When naming the troupe 63 years ago, the founder referred to the classical definition of mime, which is the exaggeration of daily life in story and song."

“Back to the Way Things Were” runs until Sept. 5th.