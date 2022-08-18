Adam Savage brings his love of cosplay, designing, and the Bay Area to SiliCon

Adam Savage is co-producer of SiliCon. It's more than your typical comic book convention. There’s pop culture, with a twist of innovation. He's is creating a space for makers to come together and create costumes, props, and models. Follow Adam on his website Tested.com

“To me, I define ‘making’ as anytime you reach out from your point of view and make something that didn’t exist.” Adam Savage

“SiliCon with Adam Savage” is happening on August 27th and 28th at the San Jose Convention Center.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

