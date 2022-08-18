© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Adam Savage brings his love of cosplay, designing, and the Bay Area to SiliCon

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published August 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
SiliCon with Adam Savage

Adam Savage is co-producer of SiliCon. It's more than your typical comic book convention. There’s pop culture, with a twist of innovation. He's is creating a space for makers to come together and create costumes, props, and models. Follow Adam on his website Tested.com

“To me, I define ‘making’ as anytime you reach out from your point of view and make something that didn’t exist.”
Adam Savage

SiliCon with Adam Savage” is happening on August 27th and 28th at the San Jose Convention Center.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
