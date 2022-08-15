Ruth Crossman writes about growing pains and pleasures in 'All the Wrong Places'

Some of our most powerful lessons come from love and love gone wrong. Ruth Crossman’s book" All the Wrong Places" is her personal coming-of-age story. Through prose and moving storytellings she takes readers back to the days of having a crush on Agent Moulder from "X-Files" while growing up in Berkeley. She shares her experiences of exploring relationships as a college student and her wild adventures in her twenties. But she also dives deep into her pains, including losing friends in the Ghost Ship tragedy. In this interview Ruth shares her journey of growth, healing and discovering her power.

This book really reminded me of what a romantic I am at heart, and that emotionality is not a piece of myself I'm always comfortable with but it comes out so clearly. Ruth Crossman