Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Ruth Crossman writes about growing pains and pleasures in 'All the Wrong Places'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published August 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM PDT
Ruth Crossman, author of "All the Wrong Places"

Some of our most powerful lessons come from love and love gone wrong. Ruth Crossman’s book" All the Wrong Places" is her personal coming-of-age story. Through prose and moving storytellings she takes readers back to the days of having a crush on Agent Moulder from "X-Files" while growing up in Berkeley. She shares her experiences of exploring relationships as a college student and her wild adventures in her twenties. But she also dives deep into her pains, including losing friends in the Ghost Ship tragedy. In this interview Ruth shares her journey of growth, healing and discovering her power.

This book really reminded me of what a romantic I am at heart, and that emotionality is not a piece of myself I'm always comfortable with but it comes out so clearly.
Ruth Crossman

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
