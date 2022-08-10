© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Snapping shots from the Bay Area to Minneapolis for Richmond photographer Kori Suzuki

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published August 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what about the person behind the camera? What does it say about them? Richmond photographer Kori Suzuki captured moments of the George Floyd protests happening in Minneapolis - the city he was murdered. He jumped over fences and took photos even as rubber bullets hit him. His coverage of the protests led to UC Berekley’s journalism school awarding him a fellowship this year. Kori is also an alum of KALW's summer internship program.

There’s a lot of uncertainty and sometimes fear when somebody sticks a camera in your face.
Kori Suzuki on covering protests

See Kori's work on his Instagram and webpage.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
