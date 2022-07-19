© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Culture

Ballet dancer Roberto Vega Ortiz is en pointe when it comes to challenging gender norms

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published July 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM PDT
Photo by Isaac Hall.jpeg
Isaac Hall
/
Ballet Dancer Roberto Vega Ortiz - Ballet22

En pointe is a technique in which ballet dancers support their body weight on their toes while their feet are in a vertical stance. Traditionally it’s performed by female dancers, but ballet dancer Roberto Vega Ortiz challenges these gender roles.

"It's not okay for society anymore. People are being pressured to change and adjust and move on with today's society. It's not 300 or 400 years ago. It's not the same. We've moved on. We've changed."
Roberto Vega Ortiz

What started off as a fun online project during quarantine Vega Ortiz turned it into a space in Oakland for men and nonbinary artists to feel comfortable and perform professionally en pointe.

Roberto Vega Ortiz will be performing with his dance company, Ballet22, on July 29 and 30 at the Cowell Theater in San Francisco.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden
