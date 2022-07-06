Muppet performer Dave Goelz shares his memories of working in the creative world of the late Jim Henson

Dave Goelz is the puppeteer for Gonzo. He became interested from watching how the puppetry on Sesame Street came together in the '70s. Years later, Dave is still working on Jim Henson projects. Henson’s creativity and magic has been entertaining children for decades. Shows such as Sesame Street, The Muppet Show and Fraggle Rock continue to delight audiences young in age and young at heart. An exhibit at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco is honoring Henson and his career.

“The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited" at The Contemporary Jewish Museum is running until August 14th.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.