Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Muppet performer Dave Goelz shares his memories of working in the creative world of the late Jim Henson

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published July 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Dave Goelz is the puppeteer for Gonzo. He became interested from watching how the puppetry on Sesame Street came together in the '70s. Years later, Dave is still working on Jim Henson projects. Henson’s creativity and magic has been entertaining children for decades. Shows such as Sesame Street, The Muppet Show and Fraggle Rock continue to delight audiences young in age and young at heart. An exhibit at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco is honoring Henson and his career.

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited" at The Contemporary Jewish Museum is running until August 14th.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
