Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM.

Into The Fold Episode 2: Life, Death, and Burritos

KALW | By Kristee Ono,
Gabe Grabin
Published June 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM PDT
Victor Escobedo
Fleur-de-lis noticer Victor Escobedo

In this installment of Into The Fold, Kristee Ono's series exploring the community of burrito lovers in the Bay Area, we are introduced to entrepreneur, comedian, and Bobby-Flay-slayer Victor Escobedo.

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Kristee Ono
Gabe Grabin
