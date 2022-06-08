Baruch Porras-Hernandez asks the question: ¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente?

“¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente?” is Spanish for Where are my people? It’s also a live literary series created by Baruch Porras-Hernandez where Latinx artists showcase their work and explore their culture on stage. Through his humor about such things as his love for donuts and Taco Bell, and other personal stories, he shares laughs with audience members, all while being unapologetically himself on stage.

See Baruch perform at “Queers of the Fatosphere” happening this Saturday at the American Bookbinders Museum in San Francisco.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.