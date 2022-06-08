© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Baruch Porras-Hernandez asks the question: ¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente?

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published June 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Latinx writer, organizer, and comedian Baruch Porras-Hernandez in front of books

“¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente?” is Spanish for Where are my people? It’s also a live literary series created by Baruch Porras-Hernandez where Latinx artists showcase their work and explore their culture on stage. Through his humor about such things as his love for donuts and Taco Bell, and other personal stories, he shares laughs with audience members, all while being unapologetically himself on stage.

See Baruch perform at “Queers of the Fatosphere” happening this Saturday at the American Bookbinders Museum in San Francisco.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

