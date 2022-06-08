Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Baruch Porras-Hernandez asks the question: ¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente?
“¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente?” is Spanish for Where are my people? It’s also a live literary series created by Baruch Porras-Hernandez where Latinx artists showcase their work and explore their culture on stage. Through his humor about such things as his love for donuts and Taco Bell, and other personal stories, he shares laughs with audience members, all while being unapologetically himself on stage.
See Baruch perform at “Queers of the Fatosphere” happening this Saturday at the American Bookbinders Museum in San Francisco.
This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.