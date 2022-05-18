© 2021 KALW
Arts & Culture
80 over 80 San Francisco
May is Older Americans Month and we're sharing stories from San Franciscans 80 years and older as part of the "80 Over 80" project.

80 Over 80 San Francisco: Anne Marie Israel

KALW | By Ozzy Llinas Goodman,
Angela Johnston
Published May 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM PDT
PHOTO_03_Anne+Marie+Israel_93.jpg
Anna Chodos
/
Anne Marie at home.

Anne Marie Israel is originally from France and has lived in San Francisco since the 1950s. After briefly living in LA with her husband they settled here. He was a Californian who she met in Egypt while they waited for a plan to Italy, and while still young and with four small daughters, she became a single mother when he died by suicide. Many jobs, many years of making friends who became like family, and several husbands later, she found a way to raise her family and is now a great-grandmother of 16.

Click the play button above to listen to an excerpt from her interview with the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project. You can find her full profile and interview at the link below.

Ozzy Llinas Goodman
Ozzy Llinas Goodman is a freelance writer and journalist based in Berkeley. Their reporting interests include the uses and policing of public space, underground communities and solidarity economies, and other topics related to human movement, urban space, and civil rights.
Angela Johnston
