80 Over 80 San Francisco: Anne Marie Israel

Anne Marie Israel is originally from France and has lived in San Francisco since the 1950s. After briefly living in LA with her husband they settled here. He was a Californian who she met in Egypt while they waited for a plan to Italy, and while still young and with four small daughters, she became a single mother when he died by suicide. Many jobs, many years of making friends who became like family, and several husbands later, she found a way to raise her family and is now a great-grandmother of 16.

