80 Over 80 San Francisco: Marcia Peterzell

Marcia Peterzell has been an activist her whole life, first for peace and against the Vietnam War, and she was awakened by reading the Feminine Mystique. After her marriage ended because her husband did not approve of her activism, continuing the work gave her the opportunity to meet her next partner, a woman, and come out as a lesbian.

