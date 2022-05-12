© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fill out KALW's Listener Survey NOW ▶
Submit by Friday at midnight ⏰
Arts & Culture
80 over 80 San Francisco
May is Older Americans Month and we're sharing stories from San Franciscans 80 years and older as part of the "80 Over 80" project.

80 Over 80 San Francisco: Marcia Peterzell

KALW | By Ozzy Llinas Goodman,
Angela Johnston
Published May 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM PDT
IMG_5614.jpeg
Courtesy of Community Living Campaign
/
Marcia Peterezell

Marcia Peterzell has been an activist her whole life, first for peace and against the Vietnam War, and she was awakened by reading the Feminine Mystique. After her marriage ended because her husband did not approve of her activism, continuing the work gave her the opportunity to meet her next partner, a woman, and come out as a lesbian.

Click the play button above to listen to an excerpt from her interview with the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project. You can find her full profile and interview at the link below.

Arts & Culture
Ozzy Llinas Goodman
Ozzy Llinas Goodman is a freelance writer and journalist based in Berkeley. Their reporting interests include the uses and policing of public space, underground communities and solidarity economies, and other topics related to human movement, urban space, and civil rights.
See stories by Ozzy Llinas Goodman
Angela Johnston
See stories by Angela Johnston