Arts & Culture
80 over 80 San Francisco
May is Older Americans Month and we're sharing stories from San Franciscans 80 years and older as part of the "80 Over 80" project.

80 Over 80 San Francisco: Margaret Graf

KALW | By Ozzy Llinas Goodman,
Angela Johnston
Published May 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM PDT
Anna Chodos
/
Margaret Graf

Margaret Graf founded SF Senior Power in the Outer Sunset to give older adults more tools to empower themselves. From personal experience, she knows that older adults do not always have the support or resources to care for their own emotional and physical needs, and her organization has responded by providing events, education, and community. She is also a retired registered nurse and lawyer, and now an advocate at the neighborhood and city level for the needs of older people in SF.

Click the play button above to listen to an excerpt from her interview with the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project. You can find her full profile and interview at the link below.

Ozzy Llinas Goodman
Ozzy Llinas Goodman is a freelance writer and journalist based in Berkeley. Their reporting interests include the uses and policing of public space, underground communities and solidarity economies, and other topics related to human movement, urban space, and civil rights.
Angela Johnston
