How Oakland poet Kira Allen's art workshop helps people free their minds and bodies

Our bodies are complex. Not just in the way they function, but also in how we see our bodies and they trauma they carry. This especially pertains to women. The American Psychological Association reports that women are twice as likely as men to develop PTSD.

Kira Lynne Allen knows about this personally. Her own life experience and work in the community inspired her to host workshops and retreats called embbodi. Through art, dance and writing– participants work on reclaiming their own narratives about their bodies. Her participants are usually people of color, women and those from the LGBTQIA+ community.

Kira's book, ,“Write This Second: A Poetic Memoir” is about her own journey of surviving trauma and finding her power.

Learn more about embbodi by contacting embbodi@gmail.com.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel