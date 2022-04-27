Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Once an underground celebration of LSD, 'Bicycle Day' is now mainstream
These days, a lot of people know that April 20th – 420 – is a day people celebrate cannabis. Less well-known in the calendar of drug-related holidays is the day before, April 19th. It’s known as Bicycle Day, and it started as a quiet, subversive celebration of LSD. Now, Bicycle Day is celebrated around the world. As LSD and other psychedelics are becoming more mainstream, this year’s Bicycle Day in San Francisco included a conference to discuss psychedelic medicine's use in therapy, research, art, indigenous cultures, and decriminalization. Reporter Jonathan Davis attended Bicycle Day San Francisco to learn more.