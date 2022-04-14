© 2021 KALW
Rachel Lark's musical 'Coming Soon' explores the hard conversations about sex

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published April 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Coming Soon cast (L-R): Abigail Esfira Campbell (she/her), Rachel Lark (she/her) and Deanalís Resto (they/he/she)

"Coming Soon" follows one woman’s journey to sexual fulfillment after being in a passionless eight year relationship with her boyfriend. Rachel Larks’ show also explores themes of kink, queerness, consent, and non-monogamy.

Real predators and monsters were being discovered and finally being held to account. And I was like ‘What about everybody? What about the whole culture?
Rachel Lark

Watch Rachel’s rock-comedy musical Coming Soon at Z Space in San Francisco from April 21st to the 30th.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
