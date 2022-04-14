Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Rachel Lark's musical 'Coming Soon' explores the hard conversations about sex
"Coming Soon" follows one woman’s journey to sexual fulfillment after being in a passionless eight year relationship with her boyfriend. Rachel Larks’ show also explores themes of kink, queerness, consent, and non-monogamy.
Real predators and monsters were being discovered and finally being held to account. And I was like ‘What about everybody? What about the whole culture?
Rachel Lark
Watch Rachel’s rock-comedy musical Coming Soon at Z Space in San Francisco from April 21st to the 30th.
This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.