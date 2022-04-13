© 2021 KALW
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Alice Walker shares five decades of personal journals in 'Gathering Blossoms Under Fire'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published April 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Alice Walker is known for her gift of storytelling. Yet her personal life is a powerful story in itself. She talks about why her latest book is a collection of her journals titled "Gathering Blossoms Under Fire." The journals span from 1965 to 2000. She writes about being an activist, marriage, love, motherhood, her rise as a famous author and so much more. In this intimate discussion, Alice Walker shares why she chose to share her journals with people today and for generations to come.

Part of our responsibility as elders is to share our experience of life with younger people so they don't have to bump into some of the same boulders that smashed so many of our people in the world.
Alice Walker

See Ms. Walker in conversation with Black feminist scholar Beverly Guy-Sheftall on Monday, April 18th 7pm at the First Congregational Church in Berkeley.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
