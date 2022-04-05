It's humans vs aliens in Celia C. Peters' afrofuturist audio drama — 'Domesticated'

Afrofutuist Celia C. Peters talks to us about her audio drama "Domesticated." Aramintha is one of the humans in captivity. Will she free humanity in “Domesticated?" The sci-fi thriller includes themes of race and gender. Much of Celia's artistry is inspired by her background in social work and psychology. She's currently based in Oakland and also working on an Afrofuturist film titled "Godspeed" in partnership with WarnerMedia 150 Incubator.