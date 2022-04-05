Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
It's humans vs aliens in Celia C. Peters' afrofuturist audio drama — 'Domesticated'
Afrofutuist Celia C. Peters talks to us about her audio drama "Domesticated." Aramintha is one of the humans in captivity. Will she free humanity in “Domesticated?" The sci-fi thriller includes themes of race and gender. Much of Celia's artistry is inspired by her background in social work and psychology. She's currently based in Oakland and also working on an Afrofuturist film titled "Godspeed" in partnership with WarnerMedia 150 Incubator.