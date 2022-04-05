© 2021 KALW
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

It's humans vs aliens in Celia C. Peters' afrofuturist audio drama — 'Domesticated'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published April 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Celia C. Peters
Celia C. Peters is a filmmaker and creator of the audio drama "Domesticated."

Afrofutuist Celia C. Peters talks to us about her audio drama "Domesticated." Aramintha is one of the humans in captivity. Will she free humanity in “Domesticated?" The sci-fi thriller includes themes of race and gender. Much of Celia's artistry is inspired by her background in social work and psychology. She's currently based in Oakland and also working on an Afrofuturist film titled "Godspeed" in partnership with WarnerMedia 150 Incubator.

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
