© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Opera Singer Breanna Sinclairé on making her mark through music

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published March 30, 2022 at 6:19 PM PDT
Headshot.jpg
Spencer Aldworth Brown
/
Opera Singer Breanna Sinclairé

Breanna Sinclairé overcame many obstacles which include discrimination and homelessness. She almost gave up singing entirely. Today, Breanna is no stranger to breaking barriers and reaching international acclaim. She became the first trans woman to sing the national anthem at a professional sporting event, graduated from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and is featured in the opera film Bound. She shares her story with us.

Bound is available to stream until April 24th.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Tags

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden