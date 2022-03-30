Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Opera Singer Breanna Sinclairé on making her mark through music
Breanna Sinclairé overcame many obstacles which include discrimination and homelessness. She almost gave up singing entirely. Today, Breanna is no stranger to breaking barriers and reaching international acclaim. She became the first trans woman to sing the national anthem at a professional sporting event, graduated from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and is featured in the opera film Bound. She shares her story with us.
Bound is available to stream until April 24th.
This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.