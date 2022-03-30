Opera Singer Breanna Sinclairé on making her mark through music

Breanna Sinclairé overcame many obstacles which include discrimination and homelessness. She almost gave up singing entirely. Today, Breanna is no stranger to breaking barriers and reaching international acclaim. She became the first trans woman to sing the national anthem at a professional sporting event, graduated from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and is featured in the opera film Bound. She shares her story with us.

Bound is available to stream until April 24th.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

