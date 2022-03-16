Mental Health Comedy Hour hosts Kristee Ono and Wonder Dave find humor in the blues

Comedians poke fun at themselves and find humor in bleak moments, like facing mental illness. A couple of Bay Area comics have found humor in living with mental health challenges. Kristee Ono and Wonder Dave host Mental Health Comedy Hour, featuring Bay Area comedians who tell jokes about their experiences with anxiety, addiction, bipolar disorder and other challenges. The show has drawn big names like Margaret Cho. After being virtual due to the pandemic, the show is going back on a live stage, in person on Thursday, March 17 at Stage Werx in San Francisco.

Here are list of mental health resources provided by Kristee and Wonder Dave.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.