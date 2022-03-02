Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Jenee Darden expands weekly arts show Sights & Sounds
Tomorrow, the first episode of a new arts and culture magazine is debuting on KALW. Jenee Darden talks about transforming Sights & Sounds into a weekly half hour show.
Sights & Sounds Magazine will be airing at 5 p.m. three Thursdays through March.