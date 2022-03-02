© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Jenee Darden expands weekly arts show Sights & Sounds

KALW | By Hana Baba,
Jenee Darden
Published March 2, 2022 at 5:07 PM PST
SSM Header.png

Tomorrow, the first episode of a new arts and culture magazine is debuting on KALW. Jenee Darden talks about transforming Sights & Sounds into a weekly half hour show.

Sights & Sounds Magazine will be airing at 5 p.m. three Thursdays through March.

Arts & Culture
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
