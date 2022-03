"I think you're top five."

Daly City singer Francisco Martin heard these life changing words from Luke Bryan during his American Idol audition. After singing through nerves and capturing the hearts of many viewers, Francisco became a finalist on the show's 18th season.

Since then he has been featured on a national tour and released his first EP "Beautiful Ramblings of a Restless Mind."

This interview was produced by Porfirio Rangel.