Martin Luther McCoy On His Passion for Music and His Tribute to Zumbi of Zion-I
I am artist that has his own path to carve at all times.
Martin Luther McCoy
Don’t expect to hear one type of sound when you attend a Martin Luther McCoy concert. The San Francisco artist gives his all –whether it’s neo soul, funk, rock and other music genres. Martin has been performing in the Bay Area and beyond since the 1990’s. He has shared the stage with such artists as Jill Scott, The Roots and the Dave Matthews Band. The singer and songwriter blends rich sounds with lyrics about love and social issues. This Saturday Martin will perform at the Museum of the African Diaspora at 4pm. Follow him on social media for info on his upcoming shows.
This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.