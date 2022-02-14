Love and Lace: Corset Designer Autumn Adamme Talks About the Craft of Corsetry

I see beauty everywhere in every size. People with many different body types feel great in corsets. Autumn Adamme

Autumn Adamme made her first corset when she was a teenager. She later launched her San Francisco store Dark Garden back in the late ‘80s. Her hand-made corsets have hugged various body types and people of different genders in the Bay Area and abroad. She also has an additional store in New Orleans. The success of Dark Garden led Autumn to be known as the Godmother of Modern Corsetry. In this interview, she shares why she's so passionate about corsetry.

See her new designs at this year’s Edwardian Ball on April 1st and 2nd.