Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Love and Lace: Corset Designer Autumn Adamme Talks About the Craft of Corsetry

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published February 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM PST
Photo Courtesy From Autumn Adamme
Autumn Adamme, corset designer and founder of Dark Garden in San Franciso
I see beauty everywhere in every size. People with many different body types feel great in corsets.
Autumn Adamme

Autumn Adamme made her first corset when she was a teenager. She later launched her San Francisco store Dark Garden back in the late ‘80s. Her hand-made corsets have hugged various body types and people of different genders in the Bay Area and abroad. She also has an additional store in New Orleans. The success of Dark Garden led Autumn to be known as the Godmother of Modern Corsetry. In this interview, she shares why she's so passionate about corsetry.

See her new designs at this year’s Edwardian Ball on April 1st and 2nd.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
