Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

A conversation about stories that inspire with Berkeley filmmaker Morgan Schmidt-Feng

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published January 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM PST
Photo by Brad Marshland
Filmmaker Morgan Schmidt-Feng

Morgan Schmidt-Feng grew up in Berkeley and spent time bonding with his filmmaker father. In fact, Schmidt-Feng played a fictionalized version of himself as a teen in his dad’s film "Morgan’s Cake," which was screened at Sundance.

Those years around the camera sparked an interest in Schmidt-Feng to become a documentary filmmaker. His talent has taken him to LucasFilm and the Olympics.

In this interview, he tells us about that and his latest film, "Anton: Circling Home." It's about 80-year-old artist Anton van Dalen and his love for pigeons.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
