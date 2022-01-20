A conversation about stories that inspire with Berkeley filmmaker Morgan Schmidt-Feng

Morgan Schmidt-Feng grew up in Berkeley and spent time bonding with his filmmaker father. In fact, Schmidt-Feng played a fictionalized version of himself as a teen in his dad’s film "Morgan’s Cake," which was screened at Sundance.

Those years around the camera sparked an interest in Schmidt-Feng to become a documentary filmmaker. His talent has taken him to LucasFilm and the Olympics.

In this interview, he tells us about that and his latest film, "Anton: Circling Home." It's about 80-year-old artist Anton van Dalen and his love for pigeons.

Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.