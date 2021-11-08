Australian singer Essie Thomas brings her sound to the Bay

Growing up in Australia, singer Essie Thomas began channeling her feelings into her music. She projects her lyrics with a soulful husky voice, over a blend of roots and blues. You hear this in her album Hearts on the Table. Essie has performed at big music festivals in Australia and is getting her sound out in her new home--the Bay Area. See her perform at the Hayward Farmers Market on Saturday Nov 20th.

When I'm upset I'm allowed to pick up my guitar. I can find solace in that. Music has really saved me in that way. Essie Thomas