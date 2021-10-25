Watching your child follow you into prison

Vandrick Hamza Jones has two sons, both in their twenties. One is incarcerated, the other has had problems with the law. Orlando Hasaan Hasaan Johnson has one son, who’s spent time in prison as well. Johnson is one of the Uncuffed producers at Solano State Prison. He spoke to Jones about their common experience of watching their children follow the same path they did, and trying to point them in a better direction.

"He gave me the details of what transpired. And it's so hurtful to say what transpired, because it was exactly the same thing I was in jail for."

Uncuffed is produced by people in California prisons. Hear more stories like this by subscribing to Uncuffed in podcast players: WeAreUncuffed.org

KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by Arts in Corrections, a partnership between the California Arts Council and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content from inside is approved by a information officer.