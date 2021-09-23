Almanac - Thursday 9/23/21
Today is Thursday the 23rd of September of 2021
September 23 is the 266th day of the year
99 days remain until the end of the year
The sun rose at 6:58:59 am
and sunset will be at 7:03:30 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 4 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:01:14 pm.
The first high tide was at 12:47 am at 5.22 feet
The first low tide will be at 6:39 am at 1.34 feet
The next high tide will be at 12:53 pm at 5.67 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:15 pm at 0.87 feet
The Moon is 92.9% visible
Today is…
International Day of Sign Languages
National Great American Pot Pie Day
Today is also…
as it was on this day in 1868 –
Grito de Lares ("Lares Revolt")
occurs in Puerto Rico against Spanish rule.
Holocaust Memorial Day in Lithuania
Kyrgyz Language Day in Kyrgyzstan
1932 – The unification of Saudi Arabia is completed.
1845 – The Knickerbockers Baseball Club, the first baseball team to play under the modern rules, is founded in New York.
1889 – Nintendo Koppai (Later Nintendo Company, Limited) is founded by Fusajiro Yamauchi to produce and market the playing card game Hanafuda.
1962 – The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts opens in New York City.
2002 – The first public version of the web browser Mozilla Firefox ("Phoenix 0.1") is released.
Yesterday was the 100th birthday of Betty Reid Soskin, local hero
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1215 – Kublai Khan, Mongolian emperor (d. 1294)
1838 – Victoria Woodhull, American journalist and activist (d. 1927)
1867 – John Lomax, American teacher, musicologist, and folklorist (d. 1948)
1889 – Walter Lippmann, American journalist and publisher, co-founded The New Republic (d. 1974)
1897 – Walter Pidgeon, Canadian-American actor and singer (d. 1984)
1916 – Aldo Moro, Italian academic and politician, 39th Prime Minister of Italy (d. 1978)
1920 – Mickey Rooney, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 2014)
1926 – John Coltrane, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1967)
1930 – Ray Charles, THE MAN! American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2004)
1935 – Les McCann, American soul-jazz singer and pianist
1939 – Roy Buchanan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1988)
1941 – George Jackson, American activist and author, co-founded the Black Guerrilla Family (d. 1971)
1943 – Julio Iglesias, Spanish singer-songwriter
1944 – Eric Bogle, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Mary Kay Place, American actress
1949 – Bruce Springsteen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1970 – Ani DiFranco, American singer-songwriter and guitarist