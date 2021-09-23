Almanac - Thursday 9/23/21

Today is Thursday the 23rd of September of 2021

September 23 is the 266th day of the year

99 days remain until the end of the year

89 days until winter begins

The sun rose at 6:58:59 am

and sunset will be at 7:03:30 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 4 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:01:14 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:47 am at 5.22 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:39 am at 1.34 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:53 pm at 5.67 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:15 pm at 0.87 feet

The Moon is 92.9% visible

a Waning Gibbous

Today is…

Celebrate Bisexuality Day

Innergize Day

International Day of Sign Languages

National Checkers Day

National Dogs in Politics Day

National Great American Pot Pie Day

National Snack Stick Day

Remember Me Thursday

Restless Legs Awareness Day

Teal Talk Day

Today is also…

Grito de Lares in Puerto Rico

as it was on this day in 1868 –

Grito de Lares ("Lares Revolt")

occurs in Puerto Rico against Spanish rule.

Holocaust Memorial Day in Lithuania

Kyrgyz Language Day in Kyrgyzstan

National Day in Saudi Arabia

1932 – The unification of Saudi Arabia is completed.

Teachers' Day in Brunei

1845 – The Knickerbockers Baseball Club, the first baseball team to play under the modern rules, is founded in New York.

1889 – Nintendo Koppai (Later Nintendo Company, Limited) is founded by Fusajiro Yamauchi to produce and market the playing card game Hanafuda.

1962 – The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts opens in New York City.

2002 – The first public version of the web browser Mozilla Firefox ("Phoenix 0.1") is released.

Yesterday was the 100th birthday of Betty Reid Soskin, local hero

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1215 – Kublai Khan, Mongolian emperor (d. 1294)

1838 – Victoria Woodhull, American journalist and activist (d. 1927)

1867 – John Lomax, American teacher, musicologist, and folklorist (d. 1948)

1889 – Walter Lippmann, American journalist and publisher, co-founded The New Republic (d. 1974)

1897 – Walter Pidgeon, Canadian-American actor and singer (d. 1984)

1916 – Aldo Moro, Italian academic and politician, 39th Prime Minister of Italy (d. 1978)

1920 – Mickey Rooney, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1926 – John Coltrane, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1967)

1930 – Ray Charles, THE MAN! American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2004)

1935 – Les McCann, American soul-jazz singer and pianist

1939 – Roy Buchanan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1988)

1941 – George Jackson, American activist and author, co-founded the Black Guerrilla Family (d. 1971)

1943 – Julio Iglesias, Spanish singer-songwriter

1944 – Eric Bogle, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Mary Kay Place, American actress

1949 – Bruce Springsteen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970 – Ani DiFranco, American singer-songwriter and guitarist