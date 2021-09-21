Almanac - Tuesday 9/21/21
Today is Tuesday September 21, 2021
It is the 264th day of the year
101 days remain until the end of the year.
1 day until autumn begins
Autumn Equinox 2021 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 12:20 PM tomorrow Wednesday September 22nd.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:57:16 am
and the sun will set at 7:06:36 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:01:56 pm.
The first low tide will be at 5:33 am at 0.40 feet
The first high tide will be at 12:05 am
and the next high tide at 12:50 pm.
and the next low tide at 6:32 pm.
The moon is currently 99.6 % visible
Yesterday was the full moon
The next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 28th of September of 2021 at 6:57 pm
Today is…
Escapology Day
Get Ready Day
Miniature Golf Day
National Chai Day
In many places in the world, Chai means Tea
In Hebrew, Chai means Life, as in "L'Chaim"
National Farm Safety Day for Kids
National IT Professionals Day
National Pecan Cookie Day
Pause the World Day
Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day
The Start of Sukkot
World Alzheimer's Day
World Gratitude Day
Today is…
Spring Day in Argentina
Arbor Day in Brazil
Commemoration of the Declaration of Martial Law in Philippines
Customs Service Day in Poland
Founder's Day and National Volunteer Day in Ghana
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Armenia from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Belize from the United Kingdom in 1981.
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Malta from the United Kingdom in 1964.
International Day of Peace
Student's Day in Bolivia
Victory over the Golden Horde in the Battle of Kulikovo in Russia
On this day in history…
1981 – Sandra Day O'Connor is unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate as the first female Supreme Court justice.
1996 – The Defense of Marriage Act is passed by the United States Congress.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!
You get to share birthday cake with…
1866 – H. G. Wells, English novelist, historian, and critic (d. 1946)
1874 – Gustav Holst, English composer and educator (d. 1934)
1909 – Kwame Nkrumah, Ghanaian educator and politician, 1st President of Ghana (d. 1972)
1912 – Chuck Jones, American animator, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2002)
1934 – Leonard Cohen, Canadian singer-songwriter and poet (d. 2016)
1935 – Henry Gibson, American actor (d. 2009)
1944 – Fannie Flagg, American actress, comedian, and author
1944 – Hamilton Jordan, American politician, 8th White House Chief of Staff (d. 2008)
1945 – Kay Ryan, American poet and educator
1947 – Stephen King, American author and screenwriter
1949 – Henry Butler, American pianist and photographer (d. 2018)
1950 – Bill Murray, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter
1954 – Shinzō Abe, Japanese lawyer and politician, 90th Prime Minister of Japan
1957 – Ethan Coen, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1957 – Mark Levin, American lawyer, radio host, and author
1957 – Kevin Rudd, Australian politician and diplomat, 26th Prime Minister of Australia
1964 – Jorge Drexler, Uruguayan singer-songwriter
1967 – Faith Hill, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1968 – Ricki Lake, American actress, producer, and talk show host
1970 – Melissa Ferrick, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1980 – Kareena Kapoor, Indian actress
1981 – Nicole Richie, American actress, fashion designer, and author