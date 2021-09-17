Almanac - Friday 9/17/21

Today is Friday, the 17th of September, 2021

September 17 is the 260th day of the year

105 days remain until the end of the year.

5 days until autumn begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:53:52 am

and sunset will be at 7:12:51 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 18 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:03:21 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:54 am at -0.32 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:49 am at 5.28 feet

The next low tide at 3:00 pm at 2.55 feet

and the last high tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be at 8:45 pm at 6.24 feet

The Moon is 86.4% visible

a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Monday the 20th of September of 2021 at 4:55 pm

The Full Moon in September is called the Full Corn Moon or the Harvest Moon.

This full Moon corresponds with the time of harvesting corn.

The moon is also called the…

Autumn Moon

Child Moon

Falling Leaves Moon

Harvest Moon

Leaves Turning Moon

Mating Moon

Moon of Brown Leaves

Moon When the Rice is Laid Up to Dry

Rutting Moon

Yellow Leaf Moon

Today is…

Constitution Day and Citizenship Day

as it was on this day in 1787 – The United States Constitution is signed in Philadelphia.

International Grenache Day

National Apple Dumpling Day

National Bakery Day

National Concussion Awareness Day

National Doodle Day (UK)

National Monte Cristo Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

National Professional House Cleaners Day

National Table Shuffleboard Day

National Tradesmen Day

Time's Up Day

World Patient Safety Day

Today is also…

Australian Citizenship Day

Heroes' Day in Angola

Marathwada Liberation Day in the Indian state of Maharashtra

Operation Market Garden Anniversary is still remembered with parachuting and dedications on this day. in The Netherlands

Teachers' Day in Honduras

On this day in history…

1382 – Louis the Great's daughter, Mary, is crowned "king" of Hungary.

1683 – Antonie van Leeuwenhoek writes a letter to the Royal Society describing "animalcules", later known as protozoa.

1776 – The Presidio of San Francisco is founded in New Spain.

1849 – American abolitionist Harriet Tubman escapes from slavery.

1859 – Joshua A. Norton declares himself "Norton I, Emperor of the United States."

1978 – The Camp David Accords are signed by Israel and Egypt.

1980 – After weeks of strikes at the Lenin Shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland, the nationwide independent trade union Solidarity is established.

1983 – Vanessa Williams becomes the first black Miss America.

1991 – The first version of the Linux kernel (0.01) is released to the Internet.

2011 – Occupy Wall Street movement begins in Zuccotti Park, New York City.

2013 – Grand Theft Auto V earns more than half a billion dollars on its first day of release.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

879 – Charles the Simple, Frankish king (d. 929)

1854 – David Dunbar Buick, Scottish-American businessman, founded Buick Motor Company (d. 1929)

1859 – Billy the Kid, American gunman (d. 1881)

1903 – Frank O'Connor, Irish short story writer, novelist, and poet (d. 1966)

1916 – Mary Stewart, English-Scottish author and poet (d. 2014)

1918 – Chaim Herzog, Irish-born Israeli general and politician, 6th President of Israel (d. 1997)

1922 – Agostinho Neto, Angolan poet and politician, 1st President of Angola (d. 1979)

1923 – Hank Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1953)

1928 – Roddy McDowall, English-American actor (d. 1998)

1931 – Anne Bancroft, American actress (d. 2005)

1935 – Ken Kesey, American novelist, essayist, and poet (d. 2001)

1942 – Robert Graysmith, American author and illustrator

1947 – Jeff MacNelly, American cartoonist (d. 2000)

1948 – John Ritter, American actor and producer (d. 2003)

1950 – Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Gujarat, India (2001-14) and politician, 14th Prime Minister of India

1950 – Fee Waybill, American singer-songwriter and producer

