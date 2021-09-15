Almanac - Wednesday 9/15/21

Today is Wednesday, the 15th of September, 2021

September 15 is the 258th day of the year

107 days remain until the end of the year.

7 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:52:11 am

and sunset will be at 7:15:58 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 23 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:04:04 pm.

The first low tide at Ocean Beach was at 12:55 am at minus zero point zero one feet

The first high tide will be at 8:12 am at 4.76 feet

The next low tide at 12:53 pm at 3.26 feet

and the last high tide of the day will be at 7:36 pm tonight at 6.13 feet

The Moon is 59.0% visible

a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Monday the 20th of September of 2021 at 4:55 pm

Today is…

Butterscotch Cinnamon Pie Day

Google.com Day

Greenpeace Day

International Day of Democracy

International Dot Day

Make a Hat Day

National Caregivers Day

National Cheese Toast Day

National Crème de Menthe Day

National Double Cheeseburger Day

National Felt Hat Day

National Linguine Day

National Online Learning Day

National School Backpack Awareness Day

National Tackle Kids Cancer Day

World Afro Day

Today is also…

Battle of Britain Day in the United Kingdom

Cry of Dolores, celebrated on the eve of Independence Day in Mexico.

Engineer's Day in India

Independence Day, celebrates the independence from Spain in 1821 of Guatemala (a Patriotic Day), El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica.

Knowledge Day in Azerbaijan

Restoration of Primorska to the Motherland Day in Slovenia

Silpa Bhirasri Day in Thailand.

The beginning of German American Heritage Month, celebrated until October 15

It’s also The beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, also celebrated until October 15

World Lymphoma Awareness Day

Today is…

1789 – The United States "Department of Foreign Affairs", established by law in July, is renamed the Department of State and given a variety of domestic duties.

1835 – HMS Beagle, with Charles Darwin aboard, reaches the Galápagos Islands. The ship lands at Chatham or San Cristobal, the easternmost of the archipelago.

1952 – The United Nations cedes Eritrea to Ethiopia.

1959 – Nikita Khrushchev becomes the first Soviet leader to visit the United States.

1963 – Baptist Church bombing: Four children killed in the bombing of an African-American church in Birmingham, Alabama, United States.

1967 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, responding to a sniper attack at the University of Texas at Austin, writes a letter to Congress urging the enactment of gun control legislation.

1971 – The first Greenpeace ship departs from Vancouver to protest against the upcoming Cannikin nuclear weapon test in Alaska.

1978 – Muhammad Ali outpointed Leon Spinks in a rematch to become the first boxer to win the world heavyweight title three times at the Superdome in New Orleans.

1981 – The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approves Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1981 – The John Bull becomes the oldest operable steam locomotive in the world when the Smithsonian Institution operates it under its own power outside Washington, D.C.

2008 – Lehman Brothers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.

1789 – James Fenimore Cooper, American novelist, short story writer, and historian (d. 1851)

1830 – Porfirio Díaz, Mexican general and politician, 29th President of Mexico (d. 1915)

1857 – William Howard Taft, American lawyer, jurist, and politician, 27th President of the United States (d. 1930)

1876 – Bruno Walter, German-American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1962)

1890 – Agatha Christie, English crime novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1976)

1894 – Jean Renoir, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1979)

1903 – Roy Acuff, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 1992)

1907 – Fay Wray, Canadian-American actress (d. 2004)

1913 – John N. Mitchell, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 67th United States Attorney General (d. 1988)

1914 – Robert McCloskey, American author and illustrator (d. 2003)

1918 – Nipsey Russell, American comedian and actor (d. 2005)

1924 – Bobby Short, American singer and pianist (d. 2005)

1928 – Cannonball Adderley, American saxophonist and bandleader (d. 1975)

1934 – Tomie dePaola, American author and illustrator (d. 2020)

1945 – Jessye Norman, American soprano (d. 2019)

1946 – Tommy Lee Jones, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1946 – Oliver Stone, American director, screenwriter, and producer