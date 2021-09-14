Almanac - Tuesday 9/14/21
Today is Tuesday, the 14th of September of 2021,
September 14 is the 257th day of the year
108 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:51:20 am
and sunset will be at 7:17:32 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 26 minutes of daylight today.
The solar transit will be at 1:04:26 pm.
The first high tide will be at 6:59 am at 4.48 feet
We’ll have a low tide at 11:27 am at 3.31 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 5:25 pm at 6.11 feet
The Moon is currently 57.5% visible
Full Moon in 6 days on Monday the 20th of September of 2021 at 4:55 pm
Today is…
National Cream-Filled Donut Day
The Exaltation of the Holy Cross
Today is also…
Hindi Day (Hindi-speaking states of India)
Mobilized Servicemen Day (Ukraine)
On this day in history….
1741 – George Frideric Handel completes his oratorio Messiah.
1984 – Joe Kittinger becomes the first person to fly a gas balloon alone across the Atlantic Ocean.
1985 – Penang Bridge, the longest bridge in Malaysia, connecting the island of Penang to the mainland, opens to traffic.
2000 – Microsoft releases Windows Me.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with….
1737 – Michael Haydn, Austrian singer and composer (d. 1806)
1769 – Alexander von Humboldt, German geographer and explorer (d. 1859)
1804 – John Gould, English ornithologist and illustrator (d. 1881)
1843 – Lola Rodríguez de Tió, Puerto Rican poet, abolitionist, and women's rights activist (d. 1924)
1867 – Charles Dana Gibson, American illustrator (d. 1944)
1879 – Margaret Sanger, American nurse and activist (d. 1966)
1886 – Jan Masaryk, Czech soldier and politician, Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1948)
1898 – Lawrence Gellert, Hungarian-American musicologist and song collector (d. 1979)
1917 – Rudolf Baumgartner, Swiss violinist and conductor (d. 2002)
1922 – Frances Bergen, American model and actress (d. 2006)
1928 – Alberto Korda, Cuban photographer (d. 2001)
1929 – Larry Collins, American-French journalist, historian, and author (d. 2005)
1934 – Kate Millett, American author and activist (d. 2017)
1942 – Oliver Lake, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer
1948 – Marc Reisner, American environmentalist and author (d. 2000)
1949 – Fred "Sonic" Smith, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1994)
1958 – Beth Nielsen Chapman, American singer-songwriter
1965 – Dmitry Medvedev, Russian lawyer and politician, 3rd President of Russia
1983 – Amy Winehouse, English singer-songwriter (d. 2011)