Almanac - Tuesday 9/14/21

Today is Tuesday, the 14th of September of 2021,

September 14 is the 257th day of the year

108 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:51:20 am

and sunset will be at 7:17:32 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 26 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 1:04:26 pm.

The first high tide will be at 6:59 am at 4.48 feet

We’ll have a low tide at 11:27 am at 3.31 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 5:25 pm at 6.11 feet

The Moon is currently 57.5% visible

First Quarter

Full Moon in 6 days on Monday the 20th of September of 2021 at 4:55 pm

Today is…

Eat a Hoagie Day

Gobstopper Day

National Ants on a Log Day

National Coloring Day

National Cream-Filled Donut Day

National Live Creative Day

National Quiet Day (UK)

Support Latino Business Day

The Exaltation of the Holy Cross

Today is also…

Engineer's Day (Romania)

Hindi Day (Hindi-speaking states of India)

Mobilized Servicemen Day (Ukraine)

San Jacinto Day (Nicaragua)

On this day in history….

1741 – George Frideric Handel completes his oratorio Messiah.

1984 – Joe Kittinger becomes the first person to fly a gas balloon alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

1985 – Penang Bridge, the longest bridge in Malaysia, connecting the island of Penang to the mainland, opens to traffic.

2000 – Microsoft releases Windows Me.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with….

1737 – Michael Haydn, Austrian singer and composer (d. 1806)

1769 – Alexander von Humboldt, German geographer and explorer (d. 1859)

1804 – John Gould, English ornithologist and illustrator (d. 1881)

1843 – Lola Rodríguez de Tió, Puerto Rican poet, abolitionist, and women's rights activist (d. 1924)

1867 – Charles Dana Gibson, American illustrator (d. 1944)

1879 – Margaret Sanger, American nurse and activist (d. 1966)

1886 – Jan Masaryk, Czech soldier and politician, Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1948)

1898 – Lawrence Gellert, Hungarian-American musicologist and song collector (d. 1979)

1917 – Rudolf Baumgartner, Swiss violinist and conductor (d. 2002)

1922 – Frances Bergen, American model and actress (d. 2006)

1928 – Alberto Korda, Cuban photographer (d. 2001)

1929 – Larry Collins, American-French journalist, historian, and author (d. 2005)

1934 – Kate Millett, American author and activist (d. 2017)

1942 – Oliver Lake, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer

1948 – Marc Reisner, American environmentalist and author (d. 2000)

1949 – Fred "Sonic" Smith, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1994)

1958 – Beth Nielsen Chapman, American singer-songwriter

1965 – Dmitry Medvedev, Russian lawyer and politician, 3rd President of Russia

1983 – Amy Winehouse, English singer-songwriter (d. 2011)