Arts & Culture

Almanac - Tuesday 9/14/21

KALW
Published September 14, 2021 at 5:32 AM PDT
Brian Child
Flickr Creative Commons
Italian Hogie, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Today is Tuesday, the 14th of September of 2021,

September 14 is the 257th day of the year

108 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:51:20 am

and sunset will be at 7:17:32 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 26 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 1:04:26 pm.

The first high tide will be at 6:59 am at 4.48 feet

We’ll have a low tide at 11:27 am at 3.31 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 5:25 pm at 6.11 feet

The Moon is currently 57.5% visible

First Quarter

Full Moon in 6 days on Monday the 20th of September of 2021 at 4:55 pm

Today is…

Eat a Hoagie Day

Gobstopper Day

National Ants on a Log Day

National Coloring Day

National Cream-Filled Donut Day

National Live Creative Day

National Quiet Day (UK)

Support Latino Business Day

The Exaltation of the Holy Cross

Today is also…

Engineer's Day (Romania)

Hindi Day (Hindi-speaking states of India)

Mobilized Servicemen Day (Ukraine)

San Jacinto Day (Nicaragua)

On this day in history….

1741George Frideric Handel completes his oratorio Messiah.

1984Joe Kittinger becomes the first person to fly a gas balloon alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

1985Penang Bridge, the longest bridge in Malaysia, connecting the island of Penang to the mainland, opens to traffic.

2000Microsoft releases Windows Me.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with….

1737Michael Haydn, Austrian singer and composer (d. 1806)

1769Alexander von Humboldt, German geographer and explorer (d. 1859)

1804John Gould, English ornithologist and illustrator (d. 1881)

1843Lola Rodríguez de Tió, Puerto Rican poet, abolitionist, and women's rights activist (d. 1924)

1867Charles Dana Gibson, American illustrator (d. 1944)

1879Margaret Sanger, American nurse and activist (d. 1966)

1886Jan Masaryk, Czech soldier and politician, Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1948)

1898Lawrence Gellert, Hungarian-American musicologist and song collector (d. 1979)

1917Rudolf Baumgartner, Swiss violinist and conductor (d. 2002)

1922 – Frances Bergen, American model and actress (d. 2006)

1928 – Alberto Korda, Cuban photographer (d. 2001)

1929Larry Collins, American-French journalist, historian, and author (d. 2005)

1934 – Kate Millett, American author and activist (d. 2017)

1942Oliver Lake, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer

1948Marc Reisner, American environmentalist and author (d. 2000)

1949 – Fred "Sonic" Smith, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1994)

1958 – Beth Nielsen Chapman, American singer-songwriter

1965 – Dmitry Medvedev, Russian lawyer and politician, 3rd President of Russia

1983 – Amy Winehouse, English singer-songwriter (d. 2011)

Arts & Culture