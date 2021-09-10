Almanac - Friday 9/10/21

Today is Friday, the 10th of September, 2021

September 10 is the 253rd day of the year

112 days remain until the end of the year.

12 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:47:58 am

and sunset will be at 7:23:45 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 35 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:05:51 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:34 am at 5.39 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:26 am at 1.17 feet

The next high tide at 1:51 pm at 6.11 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 8:14 pm at 0.59 feet

The moon is currently 15.2 % visible

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 13th of September of 2021 at 1:39 pm

Today is

Blame It on the Large Hadron Collider Day

International Creepy Boston Dynamics Robotic Horse Day

International Make-Up Day

National 401(k) Day

National Hot Dog Day

National Swap Ideas Day

Sew Be It Day

Stand up to Cancer Day

TV Dinner Day

Today is also…

Amerindian Heritage Day in Guyana

Children's Day in Honduras

Gibraltar National Day

Saint George's Caye Day in Belize

Teachers' Day in China

World Suicide Prevention Day

On this day in history…

1846 – Elias Howe is granted a patent for the sewing machine.

1932 – The New York City Subway's third competing subway system, the municipally-owned IND, is opened.

1960 – At the Summer Olympics in Rome, Abebe Bikila becomes the first sub-Saharan African to win a gold medal, winning the marathon in bare feet.

1967 – The people of Gibraltar vote to remain a British dependency rather than becoming part of Spain.

1974 – Guinea-Bissau gains independence from Portugal.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You You share this special day with…

1659 – Henry Purcell, English organist and composer (d. 1695)

1839 – Isaac K. Funk, American minister and publisher, co-founded Funk & Wagnalls (d. 1912)

1886 – H.D., American poet, novelist, and memoirist (d. 1961)

1896 – Adele Astaire, American actress and dancer (d. 1981)

1897 – Georges Bataille, French philosopher, novelist, and poet (d. 1962)

1903 – Cyril Connolly, English author and critic (d. 1974)

1904 – Max Shachtman, American theorist and politician (d. 1972)

1908 – Raymond Scott, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1994)

1929 – Arnold Palmer, American golfer and businessman (d. 2016)

1934 – Charles Kuralt, American journalist (d. 1997)

1935 – Mary Oliver, American poet (d. 2019)

1937 – Jared Diamond, American biologist, geographer, and author

1940 – Roy Ayers, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, vibraphonist, and producer

1941 – Stephen Jay Gould, American paleontologist, biologist, and author (d. 2002)

1941 – Christopher Hogwood, English harpsichord player and conductor, founded the Academy of Ancient Music (d. 2014)

1945 – José Feliciano, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Margaret Trudeau, Canadian actress and talk show host, 12th Spouse of the Prime Minister of Canada

1949 – Bill O'Reilly, American journalist and author

1950 – Rosie Flores, American singer and guitarist

1952 – Medea Benjamin, American activist, founder of Code Pink

1953 – Amy Irving, American actress

1956 – Johnnie Fingers, Irish keyboard player and songwriter

1958 – Chris Columbus, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Alison Bechdel, American author and illustrator

1960 – Colin Firth, English actor and producer

1964 – John E. Sununu, American engineer and politician

1968 – Guy Ritchie, English director, producer, and screenwriter