Almanac - Friday 9/10/21
Today is Friday, the 10th of September, 2021
September 10 is the 253rd day of the year
112 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:47:58 am
and sunset will be at 7:23:45 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 35 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:05:51 pm.
The first high tide was at 1:34 am at 5.39 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:26 am at 1.17 feet
The next high tide at 1:51 pm at 6.11 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 8:14 pm at 0.59 feet
The moon is currently 15.2 % visible
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 13th of September of 2021 at 1:39 pm
Today is
Blame It on the Large Hadron Collider Day
International Creepy Boston Dynamics Robotic Horse Day
Today is also…
Amerindian Heritage Day in Guyana
Saint George's Caye Day in Belize
On this day in history…
1846 – Elias Howe is granted a patent for the sewing machine.
1932 – The New York City Subway's third competing subway system, the municipally-owned IND, is opened.
1960 – At the Summer Olympics in Rome, Abebe Bikila becomes the first sub-Saharan African to win a gold medal, winning the marathon in bare feet.
1967 – The people of Gibraltar vote to remain a British dependency rather than becoming part of Spain.
1974 – Guinea-Bissau gains independence from Portugal.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You You share this special day with…
1659 – Henry Purcell, English organist and composer (d. 1695)
1839 – Isaac K. Funk, American minister and publisher, co-founded Funk & Wagnalls (d. 1912)
1886 – H.D., American poet, novelist, and memoirist (d. 1961)
1896 – Adele Astaire, American actress and dancer (d. 1981)
1897 – Georges Bataille, French philosopher, novelist, and poet (d. 1962)
1903 – Cyril Connolly, English author and critic (d. 1974)
1904 – Max Shachtman, American theorist and politician (d. 1972)
1908 – Raymond Scott, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1994)
1929 – Arnold Palmer, American golfer and businessman (d. 2016)
1934 – Charles Kuralt, American journalist (d. 1997)
1935 – Mary Oliver, American poet (d. 2019)
1937 – Jared Diamond, American biologist, geographer, and author
1940 – Roy Ayers, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, vibraphonist, and producer
1941 – Stephen Jay Gould, American paleontologist, biologist, and author (d. 2002)
1941 – Christopher Hogwood, English harpsichord player and conductor, founded the Academy of Ancient Music (d. 2014)
1945 – José Feliciano, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and guitarist
1948 – Margaret Trudeau, Canadian actress and talk show host, 12th Spouse of the Prime Minister of Canada
1949 – Bill O'Reilly, American journalist and author
1950 – Rosie Flores, American singer and guitarist
1952 – Medea Benjamin, American activist, founder of Code Pink
1953 – Amy Irving, American actress
1956 – Johnnie Fingers, Irish keyboard player and songwriter
1958 – Chris Columbus, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1960 – Alison Bechdel, American author and illustrator
1960 – Colin Firth, English actor and producer
1964 – John E. Sununu, American engineer and politician
1968 – Guy Ritchie, English director, producer, and screenwriter