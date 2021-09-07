Almanac - Tuesday 9/7/21

Today is Tuesday, the 7th of September, 2021

September 7 is the 250th day of the year

115 days remain until the end of the year

15 days until autumn begins

The sun will rose in San Francisco at 6:45:26 am

and sunset will be at 7:28:23 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 42 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:54 pm.

The first low tide will was at 5:38 am at zero point one five feet

The next high tide of the day will be at 12:14 pm at 5.50 feet

The next low tide at 5:47 pm at 1.58 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:49 pm at 6.08 feet.

The Moon is currently 0.5% visible

We are in a New Moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Monday the 13th of September of 2021 at 1:39 pm

Today is…

Another Look Unlimited Day

Google Commemoration Day

Grandma Moses Day

National Acorn Squash Day

National Beer Lover's Day

National Feel the Love Day

National Grateful Patient Day

National Neither Snow Nor Rain Day

Salami Day

Superhuman Day

Telephone Tuesday

The Start of Rosh Hashanah

Today is…

Air Force Day in Pakistan

Constitution Day in Fiji

Independence Day in Brazil, celebrates the independence of Brazil from Portugal in 1822.

Military Intelligence Day in Ukraine

National Threatened Species Day in Australia

Victory Day in Mozambique

On this day in history.

878 – Louis the Stammerer is crowned as king of West Francia by Pope John VIII.

1911 – French poet Guillaume Apollinaire is arrested and put in jail on suspicion of stealing the Mona Lisa from the Louvre museum.

1916 – US federal employees win the right to Workers' compensation by Federal Employers Liability Act (39 Stat. 742; 5 U.S.C. 751)

1923 – The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) is formed.

1927 – The first fully electronic television system is achieved by Philo Farnsworth.

1979 – The Chrysler Corporation asks the United States government for US$1.5 billion to avoid bankruptcy.

1986 – Desmond Tutu becomes the first black man to lead the Anglican Diocese of Cape Town.

1996 – Rapper and hip hop artist Tupac Shakur is fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. He succumbs to his injuries six days later.

2005 – Egypt holds its first-ever multi-party presidential election.

2008 – The United States government takes control of the two largest mortgage financing companies in the US, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

2017 – Equifax announce a cyber-crime identity theft event potentially impacting approximately 1451⁄2 million U.S. consumers.

2021 – Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

923 – Suzaku, emperor of Japan (d. 952)

1860 – Grandma Moses, American painter (d. 1961)

1887 – Edith Sitwell, English poet and critic (d. 1964)

1908 – Max Kaminsky, American trumpet player and bandleader (d. 1994)

1909 – Elia Kazan, Greek-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2003)

1911 – Todor Zhivkov, Bulgarian police officer and politician, Head of State of Bulgaria (d. 1998)

1912 – David Packard, American engineer and businessman, co-founded Hewlett-Packard (d. 1996)

1923 – Peter Lawford, English-American actor (d. 1984)

1924 – Daniel Inouye, American captain and politician, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 2012)

1926 – Samuel Goldwyn Jr., American director and producer (d. 2015)

1930 – Sonny Rollins, American saxophonist and composer

1932 – John Paul Getty Jr., American-English philanthropist and book collector (d. 2003)

1936 – Buddy Holly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1959)

1946 – Joe Klein, American journalist and author

1947 – Gloria Gaynor, American singer-songwriter

1950 – Julie Kavner, American actress

1950 – Peggy Noonan, American author, journalist, speechwriter, and pundit

1951 – Chrissie Hynde, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Mark Isham, American trumpet player and composer

1956 – Michael Feinstein, American singer and pianist