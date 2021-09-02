Almanac - Thursday 9/2/21
Today is Thursday, the 2nd of September of 2021,
September 2 is the 245th day of the year
120 days remain until the end of the year.
20 days until autumn begins
The sun rose at 6:41:14 am
and sunset will be at 7:35:59 pm.
we will have 12 hours and 54 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:08:36 pm.
The first low tide was at 2:36 am at 0.47 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:47 am at 4.67 feet
The next low tide at 2:29 pm at 3.25 feet
The Moon is currently 20.4% visible
A waning crescent
We'll have a new moon on Monday the 6th of September
Today is...
Bison-ten Yell Day
Calendar Adjustment Day
National Blueberry Popsicle Day
Pierce Your Ears Day
Spalding Baseball Day
Victory over Japan Day
World Coconut Day
Today is also…
Democracy Day in Tibet
Independence Day in Transnistria and Artsakh
National Day, celebrates the independence of Vietnam from Japan and France in 1945
On this day in history…
1666 – The Great Fire of London breaks out and burns for three days, destroying 10,000 buildings, including Old St Paul's Cathedral.
1752 – Great Britain, along with its overseas possessions, adopts the Gregorian calendar.
1789 – The United States Department of the Treasury is founded.
1901 – Vice President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt utters the famous phrase, "Speak softly and carry a big stick" at the Minnesota State Fair.
1963 – CBS Evening News becomes U.S. network television's first half-hour weeknight news broadcast, when the show is lengthened from 15 to 30 minutes.
2013 – The Eastern span replacement of the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge opens at 10:15 PM at a cost of $6.4 billion, after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake damaged the old span.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1850 – Albert Spalding, American baseball player, manager, and businessman, co-founded the Spalding Sporting Goods Company (d. 1915)
1910 – Donald Watson, English activist, founded the Vegan Society (d. 2005)
1928 – Horace Silver, American pianist and composer (d. 2014)
1946 – Billy Preston, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2006)
1953 – John Zorn, American saxophonist, composer, and producer
1964 – Keanu Reeves, Lebanese-Canadian actor, singer, and producer
1966 – Salma Hayek, Mexican-American actress, director, and producer