Almanac - Monday 8/30/21
Today is Monday, the 30th of August of 2021,
August 30 is the 242nd day of the year
123 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:38:41 am
and sunset will be at 7:40:27 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:09:34 pm.
The first high tide will be at 6:48 am at 3.99 feet
and the next low tide at 11:12 am at 3.25 feet.
and the final high tide at 5:04 pm at 5.43 feet.
The following low tide will be early tomorrow morning at 12:47 am at 1.07 feet
The Moon is 48.3 % visible
We are in the Third Quarter Moon phase
We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days on Monday the 6th of September of 2021 at 5:52 pm
Today is…
Frankenstein Day as born on this day in 1797 – Mary Shelley, English novelist and playwright (d. 1851)
International Whale Shark Day
Motorist Consideration Monday
National Beach Day
National Grief Awareness Day
National Holistic Pet Day
National Toasted Marshmallow Day
Slinky Day
Today is also…
Constitution Day in Kazakhstan
Constitution Day on Turks and Caicos Islands
Independence Day in Tartarstan, Russia (not formally recognized)
International Day of the Disappeared
Popular Consultation Day in East Timor
Saint Rose of Lima's Day in Peru
Victory Day in Turkey
On this day in history…
1916 – Ernest Shackleton completes the rescue of all of his men stranded on Elephant Island in Antarctica.
1963 – The Moscow–Washington hotline between the leaders of the U.S. and the Soviet Union goes into operation.
1967 – Thurgood Marshall is confirmed as the first African American Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
1992 – The 11-day Ruby Ridge standoff ends with Randy Weaver surrendering to federal authorities.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…
1797 – Mary Shelley, English novelist and playwright (d. 1851)[8]
1893 – Huey Long, American lawyer and politician, 40th Governor of Louisiana (d. 1935)
1896 – Raymond Massey, Canadian-American actor and playwright (d. 1983)
1898 – Shirley Booth, American actress and singer (d. 1992)
1901 – Roy Wilkins, American journalist and activist (d. 1981)
1908 – Fred MacMurray, American actor (d. 1991)
1909 – Virginia Lee Burton, American author and illustrator (d. 1968)
1917 – Denis Healey, English soldier and politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer (d. 2015)
1918 – Ted Williams, American baseball player and manager (d. 2002)
1919 – Kitty Wells, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)
1925 – Laurent de Brunhoff, French author and illustrator
1926 – Daryl Gates, American police officer, created the D.A.R.E. Program (d. 2010)
1930 – Warren Buffett, American businessman and philanthropist
1939 – John Peel, English radio host and producer (d. 2004)
1943 – Robert Crumb, American illustrator
1944 – Molly Ivins, American journalist and author (d. 2007)
1948 – Lewis Black, American comedian, actor, and author
1948 – Fred Hampton, American activist and revolutionary, chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party (d. 1969)
1954 – Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian marshal and politician, 1st President of Belarus
1972 – Cameron Diaz, American model, actress, and producer