Almanac - Thursday 8/26/21
Today is Thursday, the 26th of August of 2021
August 26 is the 238th day of the year
127 days remain until the end of the year.
27 days until autumn begins
The sun rises at 6:35:18 am
and the sun sets at 7:46:17 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:10:47 pm.
The first high tide will be at 1:42 am at 5.2 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:54 am at 1.02 feet
The next high tide will be at 2:23 pm at 5.54 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach at 8:37 pm at 1.6 feet
The moon is 83.5% visible
A waning gibbous moon
Last Quarter Moon in 4 days Sunday the 30th of August of 2021 at 12:13 am
Today is…
Make Your Own Luck Day
Musical Yoga Day
National Burger Day (UK)
National Cherry Popsicle Day
National Dog Day
National Toilet Paper Day
National WebMistress Day
Thoughtful Thursday
Women's Equality Day
Today is also….
Herero Day in Namibia
Heroes' Day Namibia
Repentance Day in Papua New Guinea
On this day in history…
1789 – The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen is approved by the National Constituent Assembly of France.
1791 – John Fitch is granted a United States patent for the steamboat.
1883 – The 1883 eruption of Krakatoa begins its final, paroxysmal, stage.
1920 – The 19th amendment to United States Constitution takes effect, giving women the right to vote.
1970 – The fiftieth anniversary of American women being able to vote is marked by a nationwide Women's Strike for Equality.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to have birthday cake with…
1743 – Antoine Lavoisier, French chemist and biologist (d. 1794)
1880 – Guillaume Apollinaire, Italian-French author, poet, playwright, and critic (d. 1918)
1898 – Peggy Guggenheim, American-Italian art collector and philanthropist (d. 1979)
1901 – Jimmy Rushing, American singer and bandleader (d. 1972)
1904 – Christopher Isherwood, English-American author and academic (d. 1986)
1910 – Mother Teresa, Albanian-Indian nun, missionary, Catholic saint, and Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1997)
1914 – Julio Cortázar, Belgian-Argentinian author and translator (d. 1984)
1935 – Geraldine Ferraro, American lawyer and politician (d. 2011)
1946 – Valerie Simpson, American singer-songwriter
1949 – Leon Redbone, Canadian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2019)
1952 – Michael Jeter, American actor (d. 2003)
1952 – Will Shortz, American journalist and puzzle creator
1960 – Branford Marsalis, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader
1970 – Melissa McCarthy, American actress, comedian, producer, and screenwriter
1980 – Macaulay Culkin, American actor