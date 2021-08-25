© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

A Forensic Diver Tells His Story

KALW | By Katherine Monahan
Published August 25, 2021 at 5:30 PM PDT
Steven Day.jpg

Steven Day is a forensic diver with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. He recovers evidence and people from the Bay Area’s waterways. He also happens to be a public school teacher.

"Unfortunately, people are lost in water. And you don't think about that until you're involved, either suffering a loss or doing the kind of work that we perform to recover lost ones. And I think the humanity of it is as old as we are. We want what belongs to us returned."
Steven Day

In this story, Day shares what brought him to diving and what it means to him.

Tags

Arts & CultureCrosscurrents
Katherine Monahan
See stories by Katherine Monahan