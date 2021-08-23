Meet DJ Umami

You cannot get any more Bay Area than DJ Umami. She was born and raised in East San Jose, she's a founding member of the all-women DJ collective The Peaches Crew, and an in-house rotating DJ for the Golden State Warriors.

Umami’s flavor of music is a taste of what the Bay Area is all about. She will be joining the KALW family and spinning eclectic music every Monday evening. We listen in as Hana talks with her today to learn about the inspirations that define her and the people she represents.

DJ Umami will be spinning music every Monday night, from 10 p.m. to midnight right here on KALW.

