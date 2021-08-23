Almanac - Monday 8/23/21
Today is Monday, the 23rd of August of 2021,
August 23 is the 235th day of the year
130 days remain until the end of the year.
30 days until autumn begins
In ancient astrology, it is a cusp day between Virgo and Leo.
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:32:44 am
and sunset will be at 7:50:33 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 17 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:11:38 pm
The first low tide will be at 6:07 am
We’ll have high tide at 12:49 pm
and the final low tide at 6:14 pm.
Yesterday was the full moon
The Moon is currently 98.7% visible
It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days Monday the 30th of August of 2021 at 12:13 am
Today is…
Buttered Corn Day
Cuban Sandwich Day
Daffodil Day
Hug Your Sweetheart Day
Internaut Day
National Cheap Flight Day
National Sponge Cake Day
Ride the Wind Day
Valentino Day
Today is also…
Battle of Kursk Day in Russia
Day of the National Flag in Ukraine
European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism or Black Ribbon Day
Liberation from Fascist Occupation Day in Romania
International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition
National Day for Physicians in Iran
Umhlanga Day in Swaziland
On this day in history…
AD 79 – Mount Vesuvius begins stirring, on the feast day of Vulcan, the Roman god of fire.
1966 – Lunar Orbiter 1 takes the first photograph of Earth from orbit around the Moon.
1970 – Organized by Mexican American labor union leader César Chávez, the Salad Bowl strike, the largest arm worker strike in U.S. history, begins.
1973 – A bank robbery gone wrong in Stockholm, Sweden, turns into a hostage crisis; over the next five days the hostages begin to sympathise with their captors, leading to the term "Stockholm syndrome".
1975 – The start of the Wave Hill walk-off by Gurindji people in Australia, lasting eight years, a landmark event in the history of Indigenous land rights in Australia, commemorated in a 1991 Paul Kelly song and an annual celebration.
1989 – Singing Revolution: Two million people from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania stand on the Vilnius–Tallinn road, holding hands. This is called the Baltic Way or Baltic Chain.
1990 – Armenia declares its independence from the Soviet Union.
1990 – West and East Germany announce that they will reunite on October 3.
1991 – The World Wide Web is opened to the public.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1900 – Malvina Reynolds, American singer-songwriter and activist (d. 1978)
1905 – Ernie Bushmiller, American cartoonist (d. 1982)
1912 – Gene Kelly, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1996)
1913 – Bob Crosby, American swing singer and bandleader (d. 1993)
1917 – Tex Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1985)
1931 – Barbara Eden, American actress and singer
1932 – Houari Boumediene, Algerian colonel and politician, 2nd President of Algeria (d. 1978)
1932 – Mark Russell, American comedian and pianist
1933 – Pete Wilson, American commander and politician, 36th Governor of California
1938 – Roger Greenaway, English singer-songwriter and producer
1940 – Galen Rowell, American mountaineer and photographer (d. 2002)
1946 – Keith Moon, English drummer, songwriter, and producer (d. 1978)
1947 – Linda Thompson, English folk-rock singer-songwriter
1949 – Shelley Long, American actress
1949 – Rick Springfield, Australian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1951 – Queen Noor of Jordan
1970 – River Phoenix, American actor (d. 1993)
1971 – Gretchen Whitmer, 49th Governor of Michigan
1978 – Kobe Bryant, American basketball player and businessman (d. 2020)