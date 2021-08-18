Almanac - Wednesday 8/18/21

Today is Wednesday, August 18, 2021

It is the 230th day of the year

135 days remain until the end of the year.

35 days until autumn begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:28:27 am

and sunset will be at 7:57:24 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:12:55 pm.

The first low tide will be at 2:17 am at -0.28 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:24 am at 4.71 feet

and the next low tide at 1:51 pm at 3.16 feet

and the next high tide at 7:51 pm at 6.72 feet

The Moon is currently 80.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

Full Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 22nd of August of 2021 at 5:02 am

Today is…

Congressional Startup Day

Helium Discovery Day

Mail Order Catalog Day

National Bad Poetry Day

National Fajita Day

National Ice Cream Pie Day

National Medical Dosimetrist's Day

Never Give Up Day

Pinot Noir Day

Serendipity Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day in Pakistan

Armed Forces Day in Macedonia

Birthday of Virginia Dare in Roanoke Island

Constitution Day in Indonesia

Long Tan Day, also called Vietnam Veterans' Day in Australia

National Science Day in Thailand

On this day in history…

1492 – The first grammar of the Spanish language (Gramática de la lengua castellana) is presented to Queen Isabella I.

1783 – A huge fireball meteor is seen across Great Britain as it passes over the east coast.

1920 – The Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing women's suffrage.

1958 – Vladimir Nabokov's controversial novel Lolita is published in the United States.

1963 – Civil rights movement: James Meredith becomes the first African American to graduate from the University of Mississippi.

1977 – Steve Biko is arrested at a police roadblock under the Terrorism Act No. 83 of 1967 in King William's Town, South Africa. He later dies from injuries sustained during this arrest bringing attention to South Africa's apartheid policies.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1750 – Antonio Salieri, Italian composer and conductor (d. 1825)

1774 – Meriwether Lewis, American soldier, explorer, and politician (d. 1809)

1834 – Marshall Field, American businessman, founded Marshall Field's (d. 1906)

1904 – Max Factor, Jr., American businessman (d. 1996)

1917 – Caspar Weinberger, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 15th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 2006)

1918 – Cisco Houston, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1961)

1920 – Shelley Winters, American actress (d. 2006)

1927 – Rosalynn Carter, 41st First Lady of the United States

1933 – Roman Polanski, French-Polish director, producer, screenwriter, and actor

1934 – Roberto Clemente, Puerto Rican-American baseball player and soldier (d. 1972)

1936 – Robert Redford, American actor, director, and producer

1939 – Maxine Brown, American soul/R&B singer-songwriter

1943 – Martin Mull, American actor and comedian

1944 – Paula Danziger, American author (d. 2004)

1952 – Elayne Boosler, American actress, director, and screenwriter

1952 – Patrick Swayze, American actor and dancer (d. 2009)

1957 – Denis Leary, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1961 – Bob Woodruff, American journalist and author

1962 – Felipe Calderón, Mexican lawyer and politician, 56th President of Mexico

1969 – Edward Norton, American actor

1970 – Malcolm-Jamal Warner, American actor and producer

1978 – Andy Samberg, American actor and comedian