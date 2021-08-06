Almanac - Friday 8/6/21

Today is Friday, the 6th of August, 2021

August 6 is the 218th day of the year

147 days remain until the end of the year.

47 days until autumn begins

The sun rose at 6:18:06 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:12:11 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 54 minutes of daylight, today.

Solar noon will be at 1:15:08 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:30 am at minus zero point two-two feet

The first high tide will be at 11:33 am at 4.81 feet

The next low tide at 4:08 pm at 3.17 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:50 pm at 6.36 feet

Today is…

Balloons to Heaven Day

Braham Pie Day

Corporate Baby Name Day

Farmworker Appreciation Day

Hiroshima Day

International Beer Day

National Fresh Breath Day

National Gossip Day

National Root Beer Float Day

Wiggle Your Toes Day

Today is also…

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's Accession Day in the United Arab Emirates

Independence Day in Bolivia, celebrates the independence of Bolivia from Spain in 1825.

Independence Day in Jamaica, celebrates the independence of Jamaica from the United Kingdom in 1962.

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony in Hiroshima, Japan

Russian Railway Troops Day in Russia

On this day in history…

1861 – Britain imposes the Lagos Treaty of Cession to suppress slavery in what is now Nigeria.

1912 – The Bull Moose Party meets at the Chicago Coliseum.

1926 – Gertrude Ederle becomes the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

1926 – In New York City, the Warner Bros.' Vitaphone system premieres with the movie Don Juan starring John Barrymore.

1956 – After going bankrupt in 1955, the American broadcaster DuMont Television Network makes its final broadcast, a boxing match from St. Nicholas Arena in New York in the Boxing from St. Nicholas Arena series.

1965 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law.

1996 – The Ramones played their farewell concert at The Palace, Los Angeles, CA.

2012 – NASA's Curiosity rover lands on the surface of Mars.

1619 – Barbara Strozzi, Italian composer and singer-songwriter (d. 1677)

1809 – Alfred, Lord Tennyson, English poet (d. 1892)

1848 – Susie Taylor, American writer and first black Army nurse (d. 1912)

1881 – Alexander Fleming, Scottish biologist, pharmacologist, and botanist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1955)]

1881 – Louella Parsons, American journalist (d. 1972)

1902 – Dutch Schultz, American gangster (d. 1935)

1911 – Lucille Ball, American actress, television producer and businesswoman (d. 1989)

1916 – Richard Hofstadter, American historian and academic (d. 1970)

1917 – Barbara Cooney, American author and illustrator (d. 2000)

1917 – Robert Mitchum, American actor (d. 1997)

1926 – Norman Wexler, American screenwriter (d. 1999)

1928 – Andy Warhol, American painter, photographer and film director (d. 1987)

1930 – Abbey Lincoln, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2010)

1931 – Chalmers Johnson, American scholar and author (d. 2010)

1934 – Piers Anthony, English-American soldier and author

1937 – Baden Powell de Aquino, Brazilian guitarist and composer (d. 2000)

1937 – Charlie Haden, American bassist and composer (d. 2014)

1938 – Peter Bonerz, American actor and director

1942 – Byard Lancaster, American saxophonist and flute player (d. 2012)

1963 – Kevin Mitnick, American computer hacker and author

1967 – Mike Greenberg, American journalist and sportscaster

1970 – M. Night Shyamalan, Indian-American director, producer, and screenwriter

