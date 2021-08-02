Almanac - Monday 8/2/21

Today is Monday, the 2nd of August, 2021

August 2 is the 214th day of the year

151 days remain until the end of the year.

51 days until autumn begins

The sun rose at 6:14:41 am

and the sun sets at 8:16:29 pm

Today we will have 14 hours of sun.

Solar noon will be at 1:15:35 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:39 am at 1.02 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:31 am at 3.99 feet

The next low tide will be at 12:52 pm at 3.04 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 6:52 pm at 5.79 feet

The Moon is currently 32.2% visible

Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 8th of August of 2021 at 6:50 am

Today is…

August 2 is an Indian Hindi-language film released in the early 2010’s

Dinosaurs Day

National CAD (computer aided design) Day

National Coloring Book Day

National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

Today is also...

Day of Azerbaijani cinema in Azerbaijan

Our Lady of the Angels Day in Costa Rica

Paratroopers Day in Russia

Republic Day in North Macedonia

Roma Holocaust Memorial Day

On this day in history…

47 BC – At Zela, Caesar defeats Pharnaces, son of Mithridates the Great, who has earlier invaded Pontus. Caesar's comment on the victory is "Veni, vidi, vici". (I came, I saw, I conquered]

1873 – The Clay Street Hill Railroad begins operating the first cable car in San Francisco's famous cable car system.

1923 – Vice President Calvin Coolidge becomes U.S. President upon the death of President Warren G. Harding.

1937 – The Marihuana Tax Act of 1937 is passed in America, the effect of which is to render marijuana and all its by-products illegal.

1939 – Albert Einstein and Leo Szilard write a letter to Franklin D. Roosevelt, urging him to begin the Manhattan Project to develop a nuclear weapon.

1943 – The Holocaust: Jewish prisoners stage a revolt at Treblinka, one of the deadliest of Nazi death camps where approximately 900,000 persons were murdered in less than 18 months.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1892 – Jack L. Warner, Canadian-born American production manager and producer, co-founded Warner Bros. (d. 1978)

1911 – Ann Dvorak, American actress (d. 1979)

1924 – James Baldwin, American novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1987)

1924 – Carroll O'Connor, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1932 – Peter O'Toole, British-Irish actor and producer (d. 2013)

1937 – Garth Hudson, Canadian keyboard player, songwriter, and producer

1939 – Wes Craven, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2015)

1942 – Isabel Allende, Chilean-American novelist, essayist, essayist

1944 – Naná Vasconcelos, Brazilian singer and berimbau player (d. 2016)

1953 – Butch Patrick, American actor

