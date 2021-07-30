Almanac - Friday 7/30/21

Today is Friday, 30th of July of 2021

July 30 is the 211th day of the year

154 days remain until the end of the year.

54 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:12:09 am

and sunset will be at 8:19:28 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 7 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:48 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:57 am at 4.28 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 10:02 am at 1.48 feet

The next high tide will be at 4:43 pm at 5.33 feet

And the final Low Tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be tonight at 11:35 pm at 1.75 feet

The Moon is 59.7% visible

The Moon is in it’s Third Quarter phase

Today is…

Father-in-Law Day

National Cheesecake Day

National Get Gnarly Day

National Support Public Education Day

National Talk in an Elevator Day

National Whistleblower Appreciation Day

Paperback Book Day

Share a Hug Day

System Administrator Appreciation Day

World Day against Trafficking in Persons

World Snorkeling Day

Today is also….

Feast of the Throne in Morocco

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Vanuatu from the United Kingdom and France in 1980.

International Day of Friendship

Día del Amigo in Paraguay

Martyrs Day in South Sudan

On this day in history…

762 – Baghdad is founded.

1865 – The steamboat Brother Jonathan sinks off the coast of Crescent City, California, killing 225 passengers, the deadliest shipwreck on the Pacific Coast of the U.S. at the time

1930 – In Montevideo, Uruguay wins the first FIFA World Cup.

1956 – A joint resolution of the U.S. Congress is signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, authorizing In God We Trust as the U.S. national motto.

1962 – The Trans-Canada Highway, the longest national highway in the world, is officially opened.

1965 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Social Security Act of 1965 into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.

1971 – Apollo program: On Apollo 15, David Scott and James Irwin on the Apollo Lunar Module Falcon land on the Moon with the first Lunar Rover.

1974 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard Nixon releases subpoenaed White House recordings after being ordered to do so by the Supreme Court of the United States.

1975 – Jimmy Hoffa disappears from the parking lot of the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, at about 2:30 p.m. He is never seen or heard from again.

1980 – Vanuatu gains independence.

2003 – In Mexico, the last 'old style' Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the assembly line.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1818 – Emily Brontë, English novelist and poet (d. 1848)

1863 – Henry Ford, American engineer and businessman, founded the Ford Motor Company (d. 1947)

1881 – Smedley Butler, American general, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1940)

1890 – Casey Stengel, American baseball player and manager (d. 1975)

1929 – Sid Krofft, Canadian-American puppeteer and producer

1934 – Bud Selig, 9th Major League Baseball Commissioner

1936 – Buddy Guy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Peter Bogdanovich, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1939 – Eleanor Smeal, American activist, founded the Feminist Majority Foundation

1940 – Patricia Schroeder, American lawyer and politician

1941 – Paul Anka, Canadian singer-songwriter and actor

1945 – David Sanborn, American saxophonist and composer

1947 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian-American bodybuilder, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of California

1948 – Jean Reno, Moroccan-French actor

1949 – Duck Baker, American guitarist

1956 – Anita Hill, American lawyer and academic

1958 – Kate Bush, English singer-songwriter and producer

1961 – Laurence Fishburne, American actor and producer

1964 – Vivica A. Fox, American actress

1970 – Christopher Nolan, English-American director, producer, and screenwriter

1974 – Hilary Swank, American actress and producer

