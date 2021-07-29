Meet DJ J Boogie

Name any job in the music industry and there is a good chance Justin Boland, also known as J Boogie, has worked it. Record store clerk, radio DJ, club selector, party promoter, remixer, licenser and producer. Boland lives and breathes music and is at home thumbing through long rows of vinyl record stacks in his lifelong pursuit to beat back silence. Now, he will be leveraging his quarter century of experience on our airwaves to bring our listeners a hand selected playlist of music.

In this interview, we turn the mic to J Boogie to learn what still inspires after a storied career.

J Boogie will be spinning on KALW Fridays 10 p.m. to midnight.

