LadyRyan is well-versed in all genres and plays to fit any vibe. She’s co-founding member of the queer monthly Oakland day party, Soulovely.

She has been holding space for the QT-BIPOC community for years and is bringing her sense of joy and belonging to the KALW airwaves.

LadyRyan will be spinning on KALW 91.7 FM on Wednesdays from 10–12 p.m.