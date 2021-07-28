Meet DJ King Most

DJ King Most is Bay Area DJ royalty. Also known as Patrick Diaz, his DJ lineage can be traced all the way back to his seventh grade dance. Now, his special brand of musical “redirections” are in demand with tech giants, celebrity DJ sets, and large art institutions.

In this interview, he talks about what inspires him and the music styles he is excited to bring to the KALW lineup.

King Most will be spinning on KALW Tuesdays 10 p.m. to midnight.

