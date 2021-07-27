Almanac - Tuesday 7/27/21

Today is Tuesday, the 27th of July, 2021

July 27 is the 208th day of the year

157 days remain until the end of the year

57 days until autumn begins

the sun rose in San Francisco at 6:09:39 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:22:15 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 12 minutes of daylight, today.

Solar noon will be at 1:15:57 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:06 am

at 6.04 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:56 am

at minus zero point three-nine feet

The next high tide at 2:49 pm

at 5.49 feet

and the next low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 8:21 pm

at 2.39 feet.

The Moon is currently….percent visible

A Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days Saturday the 31st of July of 2021 at 6:16 am

Today is…

Bagpipe Appreciation Day

Cross Atlantic Communication Day

Gary Gygax Day

National Chicken Finger Day

National Crème Brûlée Day

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day

National Scotch Day

Norfolk Day

Take Your Houseplants for a Walk Day

Take Your Pants For a Walk Day

Walk on Stilts Day

Today is also…Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War in North Korea

Iglesia ni Cristo Day in The Philippines

José Celso Barbosa Day in Puerto Rico

Martyrs and Wounded Soldiers Day in Vietnam

7/27 is the title of an album by the singing group Fifth Harmony

On this day in history…

1054 – Siward, Earl of Northumbria, invades Scotland and defeats Macbeth, King of Scotland somewhere north of the Firth of Forth.

1789 – The first U.S. federal government agency, the Department of Foreign Affairs, is established (it will be later renamed Department of State).

1865 – Welsh settlers arrive at Chubut in Argentina.

1866 – The first permanent transatlantic telegraph cable is successfully completed, stretching from Valentia Island, Ireland, to Heart's Content, Newfoundland.

1890 – Vincent van Gogh shoots himself and dies two days later.

1921 – Researchers at the University of Toronto, led by biochemist Frederick Banting, prove that the hormone insulin regulates blood sugar.

1929 – The Geneva Convention of 1929, dealing with treatment of prisoners-of-war, is signed by 53 nations.

1940 – The animated short A Wild Hare is released, introducing the character of Bugs Bunny.

1953 – Cessation of hostilities is achieved in the Korean War when the United States, China, and North Korea sign an armistice agreement. Syngman Rhee, President of South Korea, refuses to sign but pledges to observe the armistice.

1974 – Watergate scandal: The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee votes 27 to 11 to recommend the first article of impeachment (for obstruction of justice) against President Richard Nixon.

1990 – The Supreme Soviet of the Belarusian Soviet Republic declares independence of Belarus from the Soviet Union. Until 1996 the day is celebrated as the Independence Day of Belarus; after a referendum held that year the celebration of independence is moved to June 3.

2016 – At a news conference, U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump expresses the hope that Russians can recover thirty thousand emails that were deleted from Hillary Clinton's personal server.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1625 – Edward Montagu, 1st Earl of Sandwich (d. 1672)

1781 – Mauro Giuliani, Italian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1828)

1824 – Alexandre Dumas, fils, French novelist and playwright (d. 1895)

1867 – Enrique Granados, Spanish pianist and composer (d. 1916)

1877 – Ernő Dohnányi, Hungarian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1960)

1882 – Geoffrey de Havilland, English pilot and engineer, founded the de Havilland Aircraft Company (d. 1965)

1922 – Norman Lear, American screenwriter and producer

1927 – Guy Carawan, American singer and musicologist (d. 2015)

1927 – Will Jordan, American comedian and actor (d. 2018)

1929 – Jean Baudrillard, French sociologist and philosopher (d. 2007)

1931 – Khieu Samphan, Cambodian academic and politician, 28th Prime Minister of Cambodia

1931 – Jerry Van Dyke, American actor (d. 2018)

1944 – Bobbie Gentry, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Peggy Fleming, American figure skater and sportscaster

1966 – Steve Tilson, English footballer and manager

1967 – Juliana Hatfield, American singer-songwriter and musician

1972 – Maya Rudolph, American actress

