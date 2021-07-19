Almanac - Monday 7/19/21
Today is Monday, the 19th of July, 2021,
July 19 is the 200th day of the year
165 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose at 6:03:18 am
and sunset will be at 8:28:30 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 25 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:15:54 pm.
The first low tide will be at 1:32 am at zero point three nine feet
The first high tide will be at 8:06 am at 4.09 feet
The next low tide at 12:45 pm at 2.47 feet
and the next high tide at 7:12 pm at 6.68 feet
The Moon is currently 73.3% visible
Full Moon in 5 days on Friday the 23th of July of 2021 at 7:37 pm
Today is…
Flight Attendant Safety Professionals' Day
National Get Out of the Doghouse Day
Today is also…
Sandinista Day or Liberation Day in Nicaragua
On this day in history…
1848 – Women's rights: A two-day Women's Rights Convention opens in Seneca Falls, New York.
1900 – The first line of the Paris Métro opens for operation.
1903 – Maurice Garin wins the first Tour de France.
1952 – Opening of the Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland.
1963 – Joe Walker flies a North American X-15 to a record altitude of 106,010 meters (347,800 feet) on X-15 Flight 90. Exceeding an altitude of 100 km, this flight qualifies as a human spaceflight under international convention.
1969 – Chappaquiddick incident: U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy crashes his car into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger Mary Jo Kopechne.
1977 – The world's first Global Positioning System (GPS) signal was transmitted from Navigation Technology Satellite 2 (NTS-2) and received at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 12:41 a.m. Eastern time (ET).
1979 – The Sandinista rebels overthrow the government of the Somoza family in Nicaragua.
1997 – The Troubles: The Provisional Irish Republican Army resumes a ceasefire to end their 25-year paramilitary campaign to end British rule in Northern Ireland.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…
1814 – Samuel Colt, American businessman, founded the Colt's Manufacturing Company (d. 1862)
1834 – Edgar Degas, French painter, sculptor, and illustrator (d. 1917)
1860 – Lizzie Borden, American woman, tried and acquitted for the murders of her parents in 1892 (d. 1927)
1868 – Florence Foster Jenkins, American soprano and educator (d. 1944)
1875 – Alice Dunbar Nelson, American poet and activist (d. 1935)
1883 – Max Fleischer, Austrian-American animator and producer (d. 1972)
1893 – Vladimir Mayakovsky, Russian actor, playwright, and poet (d. 1930)
1894 – Percy Spencer, American physicist and inventor of the microwave oven (d. 1969)
1898 – Herbert Marcuse, German-American sociologist and philosopher (d. 1979)
1921 – Harold Camping, American evangelist, author, radio host (d. 2013)
1922 – George McGovern, American lieutenant, historian, and politician (d. 2012)
1924 – Arthur Rankin Jr., American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)
1926 – Helen Gallagher, American actress, singer, and dancer
1941 – Vikki Carr, American singer and actress
1948 – Keith Godchaux, American keyboard player and songwriter (d. 1980)
1963 – Garth Nix, Australian author
1976 – Benedict Cumberbatch, English actor