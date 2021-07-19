Almanac - Monday 7/19/21

Today is Monday, the 19th of July, 2021,

July 19 is the 200th day of the year

165 days remain until the end of the year.

66 days until autumn begins

The sun rose at 6:03:18 am

and sunset will be at 8:28:30 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 25 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:54 pm.

The first low tide will be at 1:32 am at zero point three nine feet

The first high tide will be at 8:06 am at 4.09 feet

The next low tide at 12:45 pm at 2.47 feet

and the next high tide at 7:12 pm at 6.68 feet

The Moon is currently 73.3% visible

a Waxing Gibbous

Full Moon in 5 days on Friday the 23th of July of 2021 at 7:37 pm

Today is…

Flight Attendant Safety Professionals' Day

Global Hug Your Kids Day

National Daiquiri Day

National Flitch Day

National Get Out of the Doghouse Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

New Friends Day

Stick Out Your Tongue Day

Today is also…

Martyrs' Day in Myanmar

Sandinista Day or Liberation Day in Nicaragua

On this day in history…

1848 – Women's rights: A two-day Women's Rights Convention opens in Seneca Falls, New York.

1900 – The first line of the Paris Métro opens for operation.

1903 – Maurice Garin wins the first Tour de France.

1952 – Opening of the Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland.

1963 – Joe Walker flies a North American X-15 to a record altitude of 106,010 meters (347,800 feet) on X-15 Flight 90. Exceeding an altitude of 100 km, this flight qualifies as a human spaceflight under international convention.

1969 – Chappaquiddick incident: U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy crashes his car into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger Mary Jo Kopechne.

1977 – The world's first Global Positioning System (GPS) signal was transmitted from Navigation Technology Satellite 2 (NTS-2) and received at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 12:41 a.m. Eastern time (ET).

1979 – The Sandinista rebels overthrow the government of the Somoza family in Nicaragua.

1997 – The Troubles: The Provisional Irish Republican Army resumes a ceasefire to end their 25-year paramilitary campaign to end British rule in Northern Ireland.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1814 – Samuel Colt, American businessman, founded the Colt's Manufacturing Company (d. 1862)

1834 – Edgar Degas, French painter, sculptor, and illustrator (d. 1917)

1860 – Lizzie Borden, American woman, tried and acquitted for the murders of her parents in 1892 (d. 1927)

1868 – Florence Foster Jenkins, American soprano and educator (d. 1944)

1875 – Alice Dunbar Nelson, American poet and activist (d. 1935)

1883 – Max Fleischer, Austrian-American animator and producer (d. 1972)

1893 – Vladimir Mayakovsky, Russian actor, playwright, and poet (d. 1930)

1894 – Percy Spencer, American physicist and inventor of the microwave oven (d. 1969)

1898 – Herbert Marcuse, German-American sociologist and philosopher (d. 1979)

1921 – Harold Camping, American evangelist, author, radio host (d. 2013)

1922 – George McGovern, American lieutenant, historian, and politician (d. 2012)

1924 – Arthur Rankin Jr., American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1926 – Helen Gallagher, American actress, singer, and dancer

1941 – Vikki Carr, American singer and actress

1948 – Keith Godchaux, American keyboard player and songwriter (d. 1980)

1963 – Garth Nix, Australian author

1976 – Benedict Cumberbatch, English actor

