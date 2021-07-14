Almanac - Wednesday 7/14/21

Today is Wednesday, the 14th of July, 2021,

July 14 is the 195th day of the year

170 days remain until the end of the year.70 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:59:37 am

and sunset will be at 8:31:30 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 31 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:33 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:33 am

at 5.6 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:29 am

at -0.33 feet

and the next high tide at 3:36 pm

at 5.21 feet

and the final low tide at 8:58 pm

at 2.66 feet

The Moon is currently 20.2% visible

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 17th of July of 2021 at 3:11 am

The date is most famously associated with the Storming of the Bastille in Paris, the event which escalated widespread unrest into the French Revolution. Bastille Day (Fr. Fête nationale) remains a day of national celebration in France.

For the 2004 Tamil-language film, see July 14th (film).

National Grand Marnier Day

National Mac and Cheese Day

National Tape Measure Day

Pandemonium Day

Shark Awareness Day

Bastille Day (France and dependencies)

International Non-Binary People's Day

Republic Day (Iraq)

Victoria Day (Sweden). The birthday of Crown Princess Victoria is an official flag flying day in Sweden.

on this day in history...

1769 – An expedition led by Gaspar de Portolá leaves its base in California and sets out to find the Port of Monterey (now Monterey, California).

1771 – Foundation of the Mission San Antonio de Padua in modern California by the Franciscan friar Junípero Serra.

1789 – Storming of the Bastille in Paris. This event escalates the widespread discontent into the French Revolution. Bastille Day is still celebrated annually in France.

1798 – The Sedition Act of 1798 becomes law in the United States making it a federal crime to write, publish, or utter false or malicious statements about the United States government.

1960 – Jane Goodall arrives at the Gombe Stream Reserve in present-day Tanzania to begin her study of chimpanzees in the wild.

1965 – Mariner 4 flyby of Mars takes the first close-up photos of another planet. The photographs take approximately six hours to be transmitted back to Earth.

2013 – Dedication of statue of Rachel Carson, a sculpture named for the environmentalist, in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

2015 – NASA's New Horizons probe performs the first flyby of Pluto, and thus completes the initial survey of the Solar System.

...and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with...

1862 – Gustav Klimt, Austrian painter and illustrator (d. 1918)

1894 – Dave Fleischer, American animator, director, and producer (d. 1979)

1903 – Irving Stone, American author and educator (d. 1989)

1910 – William Hanna, American animator, director, producer, and actor, co-founded Hanna-Barbera (d. 2001)

1912 – Woody Guthrie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1967)[46]

1913 – Gerald Ford, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 38th President of the United States (d. 2006)

1918 – Ingmar Bergman, Swedish director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2007)

1926 – Harry Dean Stanton, American actor, musician, and singer (d. 2017)

1927 – John Chancellor, American journalist (d. 1996)

1927 – Mike Esposito, American author and illustrator (d. 2010)

1928 – Nancy Olson, American actress

1930 – Polly Bergen, American actress and singer (d. 2014)

1938 – Jerry Rubin, American activist, author, and businessman (d. 1994)

1941 – Maulana Karenga, American philosopher, author, and activist, created Kwanzaa

1960 – Angélique Kidjo, Beninese singer-songwriter, activist and actress

